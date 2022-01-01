Go
Toast

Harlow SE Hawthorne

Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love.

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Walnut Chorizo Quesadilla$13.00
large gluten free tortilla filled with walnut chorizo, vegan cheddar cheese, roasted peppers, sweet onions, butternut squash & topped with jalapeño cashew cream sauce, green onions & cilantro
Market Veg Plate$7.50
Daily Soup$7.00
rotating soup of the day
Avocado Side$2.00
Quinoa Side$4.00
Vegetable Curry$7.00
topped with cilantro & sesame seeds
Utopian Dream Salad$13.00
raw shredded green papaya, carrots, shredded kale & broccoli tossed in almond butter pad thai sauce, topped with almond parmesan, mint, cilantro, and sesame seeds
Steamed Kale$4.00
Bowl of Soup$5.50
Mushroom Scallion Biscuit$5.00
housemade gluten-free biscuit with mushrooms, herbs, scallions, poppy seeds and Daiya Mozzarella
Location

3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Cup and Saucer Cafe inc

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ava Gene's

No reviews yet

Italian eatery serving cocktails & upscale fare, including family-style options, in a chic space.

Portland Cider House

No reviews yet

The Portland Cider House is a destination cider pub located in the popular Hawthorne neighborhood of Portland.
With 30 ciders on tap, it is one of Oregon’s largest cider houses offering one of the most diverse collections of cider in North America.
Enjoy pub food, cider tasting flights, pints, 19.2oz crowlers, and 64-oz growlers fills in an eccentric Portland-centric setting.

CUBO

No reviews yet

CUBO is now serving up Caribbean vibes, Cuban flavors, pouring tropical cocktails and beer for outdoor dining on SE Hawthorne. You can also order pick up for individual meals, NEW family style meals to feed your whole crew, or large catering orders.

