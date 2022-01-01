Go
Vegan forward and 100% gluten free food, juices, and smoothies made with love!

505 NW 23rd Ave

Popular Items

Rawdacious Chzcake Slice$7.00
Hi-ball Energy Seltzer$3.50
Polar sparkling water (12 oz. can)$1.00
Tangerine Kefir Water Tonic$7.00
sparkling tangerine-grapefruit kefir water topped with carrot/ginger/grapefruit juice & camu camu
Wellness Shot$4.50
2 oz. shot of ginger/lemon juice, cayenne & echinacea - served with an apple slice
Happy Mountain Kombucha$4.00
Coconut Water$4.00
COPA Soda$6.50
Super Greens Lemonade$7.00
housemade honey lemonade topped with cucumber/spinach/kale juice & chlorella
ABC Shot$4.50
2 oz. shot of orange/beet juice & apple cider vinegar - served with an apple slice
Portland OR

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
