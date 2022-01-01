Go
Toast

Harlowe

French Bistro in the evening, and a party at night....
Come in and enjoy!!

7321 Santa Monica Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Potato Leek Gratin$7.00
Mezze Plate$18.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Za’atar Lentil,Wild Mushroom Tapenade
[Dairy, Sesame Seeds]
Side Mixed Greens$6.00
Persian Cucumber, Tomatoes, black Olives, Radish, Lemon Vinaigrette
Fresh Pappardelle Pasta$30.00
Duo Of Tomato Pernod, Basil Pesto Sauces, Wild Mushrooms, Fava Beans <Dairy>
Coconut Cheesecake Tropical Coulis$12.00
Whole Baguette$3.75
Tournedos$52.00
Potato Leek Gratin, Broccolini, Port Wine, Peppercorn Demi-Glace <Dairy, GF
Wild Arugula$16.00
[Dairy, Nuts]
Couscous Royale, Lamb Stew,$38.00
Couscous, Harissa, Onion Merguez, Chermoula Lamb Chop <Nuts>
Hamburger, Kennebec Home Fries$20.00
Balsamic Onion Confit, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, hooks cheddar Cheese
[Dairy]
See full menu

Location

7321 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Moderno Cocina

No reviews yet

Cocina Libre

Raya's Paradise

No reviews yet

Residential Care Communities

Nibble Night

No reviews yet

Charcuterie

Breakfast by Salt's Cure

No reviews yet

Best Oatmeal Griddle Cakes on this side of the Pacific Ocean!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston