Go
Banner picView gallery

Harmon Grounds Cafe - 35255 Goddard Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

35255 Goddard Rd

Romulus, MI 48174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm

Location

35255 Goddard Rd, Romulus MI 48174

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Capitol Bistro & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
7600 Merriman Road Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
Saroki's Pizzeria - Romulus
orange star4.1 • 23
39315 Ecorse Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
Luxury nightz bar & grill LLC - 5845 Merriman Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5845 Merriman Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext
Avenue American Bistro
orange star4.5 • 558
3632 Elizabeth St Wayne, MI 48184
View restaurantnext
Rocky's Family Dining - 1622 South Wayne Road
orange starNo Reviews
1622 South Wayne Road Westland, MI 48186
View restaurantnext
Twisted Rooster Bar & Grill - Belleville
orange starNo Reviews
9729 Belleville Road Belleville, MI 48111
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Romulus

Saroki's Pizzeria - Romulus
orange star4.1 • 23
39315 Ecorse Rd Romulus, MI 48174
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Romulus

Taylor

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Harmon Grounds Cafe - 35255 Goddard Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston