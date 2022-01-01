Harmonic Brewing Mothership
Dogpatch SF brewery & taproom offering indoor & outdoor seating, cans & crowlers to-go, and rotating food vendors daily.
1050 26th Street
Location
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
