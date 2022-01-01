Harmon Pac Ave

Go
There was a time when Tacoma produced more furniture and doors
than any other city in the United States. A giant in the furniture industry was the F.S. Harmon Company, which operated out of a complex of buildings centered on this nine-story building located at 1938 Pacific Avenue. The structure was built in 1909. At the time, the F.S. Harmon Company furniture factory was the largest furniture manufacturer west of the Mississippi. The Harmon building remains the tallest post and beam structure in Tacoma. The industrial strength of this classic brick and wooden timber building has allowed for its renovation into restaurants, offices, loft-style apartments and a parking garage. In 1995 Roberson met up with businessman and beer lover Pat Nagle and two years later the Harmon Brewery and Eatery was started as one of the first brewpubs in the city of Tacoma.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

1938 Pacific Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Dressing$0.75
Harmon Cheeseburger$15.00
Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, American Cheese, Burger Sauce
Crispy Chicken Wings$16.00
Your choice of Dry Rub Cajun, Buffalo or Lemon Pepper
Sweet + Spicy Incline Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken with incline blood orange & jalapeño marmalade, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion.
Skillet Beer Cheese$12.00
House made pretzel bites
Fish and Chips$18.00
Pacific Cod, Grilled Lemon, House Remoulade
Loaded Hot Tots$11.00
Tillamook White Cheddar, Cajun Spice, Bacon, Scallion, Spicy Aioli
Dome Dip$19.00
Shaved roast beef, caramelized onions, swiss, au jus, horseradish aioli, baguette
Bag$0.08
We are required to charge 8 cents for a bag to put your order in. Please add this to your order if you would like us to put your to go boxes in a bag.
Tacoma's Finest Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
House cajun spice, aioli, house pickles
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1938 Pacific Ave

Tacoma WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

