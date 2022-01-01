Go
Harmony Garden Cafe

Harmony Garden Cafe is Detroit's Midtown Location for Fresh, Delicious, Affordable Middle Eastern Cuisine with a Twist.
Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr • $

Avg 4 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Fries$4.35
Chicken Shawarma Pita$6.75
Tender Marinated Chicken Breast topped with garlic sauce, topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and pickles, and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
Small Fries$2.50
Seasoned Potatoes--sliced, spiced and fried to perfection
Add Cheese, Chili or Both (Chili and Cheese) to make it a meal.
Hummus
A Levantine Dip of Chick Pea paste blended with Crushed Garlic, Tahini, Lemon and drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil; Served with Pita.
Small = 2 Pitas
Large = 3 Pitas
Mini Garlic 1.25$1.25
Our House-made Signature Garlic Sauce is made with Fresh Garlic ; we Never use any fillers
No Plasticware
Crushed Lentil$4.25
Orange Lentils, Onions, Carrots and spices combine to make this delicious Middle Eastern Favorite
*Served with your choice of One Pita or a Cup of Pita Chips and a Lemon Wedge
Falafel Pita$6.95
This traditional pita wrap showcases Harmony Garden's world-class falafe.
It features three Falafel pieces topped with Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Tahini sauce and wrapped in a Fresh Pita
Make it a Combo.
Pita$0.50
A soft, slightly leavened flatbread baked from wheat flour
Fattoush
A Vibrant Mediterranean salad made of mixed, Fresh Veggies and crisp Pita Chips, a tangy Lemon-Sumac dressing gives it its distinctive Flavor
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

