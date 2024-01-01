Boneless wings in Harmony
Harmony restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Union Brothers Brewing 270 - 270 Mercer Street
Union Brothers Brewing 270 - 270 Mercer Street
270 Mercer Street, Harmony
|Boneless Wings 12pc
|$12.00
1 dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
More about Union Brothers Brewing
Union Brothers Brewing
365 Mercer Road, Harmony
|Boneless Wings 12pc
|$12.00
1 dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
|Boneless Wings 6pc
|$7.00
Half dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.