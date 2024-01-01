Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Harmony

Harmony restaurants
Harmony restaurants that serve boneless wings

Main pic

 

Union Brothers Brewing 270 - 270 Mercer Street

270 Mercer Street, Harmony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings 12pc$12.00
1 dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
More about Union Brothers Brewing 270 - 270 Mercer Street
Main pic

 

Union Brothers Brewing

365 Mercer Road, Harmony

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings 12pc$12.00
1 dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
Boneless Wings 6pc$7.00
Half dozen of our hand-cut chicken tenderloin boneless wings served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dipper.
More about Union Brothers Brewing

