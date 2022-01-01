Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish sandwiches in
Harmony
/
Harmony
/
Fish Sandwiches
Harmony restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
GRILL
The Harmony Inn
230 Mercer Street, Harmony
Avg 4.3
(759 reviews)
Fish sandwich
$14.00
More about The Harmony Inn
Union Brothers Brewing
365 Mercer Road, Harmony
Avg 5
(105 reviews)
Fish Sandwich
$15.00
1/2# Fresh Alaskan cod hand breaded and fried until golden on a toasted brioche bun with house made tartar sauce, house made fries and creamy coleslaw
More about Union Brothers Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Harmony
Cake
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
More near Harmony to explore
Butler
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Wexford
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Cranberry Twp
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Beaver Falls
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Beaver
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Zelienople
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Mars
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ellwood City
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
Monaca
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston