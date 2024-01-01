Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Harmony Pastry Shop & Cafe - 2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4
A map showing the location of Harmony Pastry Shop & Cafe - 2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4View gallery

Harmony Pastry Shop & Cafe - 2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4

Open today 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4

Simcoe, CN N3Y4K3

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4, Simcoe CN N3Y4K3

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

1457 Main Street West - Doughbox - Hamilton West
orange starNo Reviews
1457 Main Street West unit A Hamilton, CN L8S 1C9
View restaurantnext
The Standard - 10 James Street North
orange starNo Reviews
10 James Street North Hamilton, CN L8R 2J9
View restaurantnext
UnDefined - 33 King William Street
orange starNo Reviews
33 King William Street Hamilton, CN L8R 1A1
View restaurantnext
Marble Slab Creamery - C069 South Hamilton - C069 South Hamilton ON
orange starNo Reviews
1550 Upper James Street, Unit 4 Hamilton, ON L9B 2L6
View restaurantnext
Peabody's Eatery - 165 John Street South
orange starNo Reviews
165 John Street South Hamilton, CN L8N 2C3
View restaurantnext
HEAL Wellness - Heal - Hamilton
orange starNo Reviews
584 Concession St Hamilton, CN L8V 1B1
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Harmony Pastry Shop & Cafe - 2541 Highway 24 North, R.R.4

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston