Harmony Bar and Grill

A quintessential Wisconsin neighborhood tavern serving delicious homemade food.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2201 Atwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (659 reviews)

Popular Items

Sprecher Root Beer - Single Bottle$3.25
Cod$15.00
Beer-battered cod with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
French Fries$7.00
Walnut Burger$11.00
Onion Rings$8.00
Perch$15.00
Hand-breaded lake perch with house-made coleslaw & tartar sauce, rye bread & butter & a lemon wedge. Choice of French fries or baked potato.
Hot Chips$8.00
Our fan favorite fried potato chips served with house-made Bleu cheese dip
Hamburger$10.00
Grilled Medium unless otherwise specified
French Fries Half Order$3.50
Cheese Curds$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2201 Atwood Ave

Madison WI

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
