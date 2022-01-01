Go
Toast

Harney Street Tavern

Come on in and enjoy!

1215 Harney St

No reviews yet

Location

1215 Harney St

Omaha NE

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

No reviews yet

Craft Beer. Craft Burgers. American Food, Full Bar, Kid Friendly.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!

Moe & Curly's Pub and Grill

No reviews yet

"Moe and Curly's is Omaha's staple when it comes to Karaoke in the area. With their original location on 108th and Maple Road celebrating 20 years, it is a must go place for Karaoke 8 nights a week. Their new location in The Capitol District has everything you need from food, cocktails, a large upstairs private room with balcony, and even a secret in the back...don't forget to ask about Howard and Fine!"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston