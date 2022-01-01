Go
Toast

Harold's Cabin

We're all family

247 Congress St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

247 Congress St.

Charleston SC

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El PinchoTaco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

No reviews yet

EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY.

Berkeley's

No reviews yet

Berkeley's is a new restaurant in North Central Charleston, SC. Just blocks from idyllic Hampton Park, Berkeley's is a casual, neighborhood spot serving great sandwiches, suppers, wine, & beer for dine-in or take-away.

RENZO

No reviews yet

Neighborhood wood-fired Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria and natural wine bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston