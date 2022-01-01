Go
Harolds Chicken Carbondale

600 East Grand Ave Suite5

Popular Items

Catfish (2) & Wings (3)$12.75
3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
4 Piece Tenders$9.95
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
10 Wings$14.15
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
8 Wings$12.95
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Small Catfish (2)$9.75
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Large Catfish (4)$13.15
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
6 Piece Tenders$12.35
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
4 Wings$8.15
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Can of Soda$1.25
6 Wings$9.15
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Location

600 East Grand Ave Suite5

Carbondale IL

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
