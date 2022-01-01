Go
Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace image
Bars & Lounges

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

350 W. 19th Ste C

Houston, TX 77008

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Caesar$10.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, grilled toast and house croutons
The Chicken or the egg$12.00
Farm deviled eggs topped with pickled sweet pepper and fried chicken bite
KG's Fried Chicken Dinner$24.00
Buttermilk half fried chicken with mac ‘n’ cheese made from Texas cheddar, Atkinson Farms braised greens.
Fried Chicken & Mash$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, mashed potatoes with sausage gravy & Atkinson Farms vegetables.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Roasted chicken, celery, onions, mayo served on toasted Slow Dough cranberry walnut bread.
Steak Night Specials$28.95
44 Farms steak and choice of 2 sides: baked potato, roasted veggies or Side Salad
Shrimp Pasta$24.00
Tagliatelle, Gulf shrimp, corn, heirloom tomatoes, basil, sweet peppers
Beer Battered Fish$22.00
Kid's Mini Burger$8.00
Crawfish Fondue$14.50
Bubbly crawfish and cheese dip, served with grilled bread.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

350 W. 19th Ste C, Houston TX 77008

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bacco Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Rice Box - Heights

No reviews yet

The Rice Box // Type_RB:02

Boomtown Coffee

No reviews yet

.

Zalat Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza Zealots!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Harold's Restaurant, Bar & Rooftop Terrace

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston