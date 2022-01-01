Union Pier Social
Come in and enjoy!
16036 Red Arrow Highway
Popular Items
Location
16036 Red Arrow Highway
Union Pier MI
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Casey's New Buffalo
BEACH, EAT, DRINK, REPEAT!
Hummingbird Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Beer Church Brewing Co.
Welcome to Beer Church! We are currently offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Both are available during open hours only.
Gather All Day
Simple, delicious food to go.
Please pick up from 13565 Red Arrow Highway Harbert, MI 49115
Please be sure to check confirmation for your pick up time and note all times are EST.