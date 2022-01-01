Go
Union Pier Social

16036 Red Arrow Highway

Popular Items

Chicken Bulgogi$15.00
Tender baked chicken tossed in a sweet and spicy Korean bulgogi sauce. Served over Jasmine rice
Deck of Curds!$12.00
Beer battered Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing
Guinness Stew$17.00
Tender braised beef with carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich Guinness gravy. Served with fresh bread
The Union Burger$13.00
Smoked candied bacon, cheddar cheese, Guinness glazed onions and our Jameson whiskey tomato jam.
The Impossible Burger$13.00
Plant based meatless burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, sriracha mayo and cheddar cheese
Pot Stickers$11.00
Lemongrass chicken pot stickers, served over a garlic teriyaki sauce. Chef favorite
The Chik-aming$13.00
Smoked, marinated jerk chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple, topped with red pepper cilantro slaw on a brioche roll
Baby Back Ribs
Smoked in house and smothered in our BBQ sauce. Served with pineapple slaw and fries.
'Shroom Burger$14.00
Roasted mushrooms, melted brie cheese, arugula and truffle aioli
Jeff's Chopped Italian Salad$13.00
Iceberg lettuce blended with radicchio and mixed with cherry tomatoes, roasted chickpeas, shaved red onions, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, our lemon vinaigrette and dried oregano.
Location

Union Pier MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
