Harpoon Festivals
Welcome to the 2021 Harpoon Fest.
306 Northern Avenue
Location
306 Northern Avenue
Boston MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Harpoon Beer Hall
Welcome to the Harpoon Beer Hall - thanks for coming to visit! We're open 7 days a week for food and drinks in our safe, socially-distanced space. We're offering day-of tickets for brewery tours through our online ordering system as well! For to-go or curbside pickup orders of food or beer to go, please call (617) 574-9551 x325.
If you have any questions or any trouble at all, don't hesitate to ask. Cheers!
Rosa Mexicano
Rosa Mexicano is a destination born of a unique vision. In our restaurants, you’ll experience upscale dining that honors Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and the global explorations and inspirations of our founder, Josefina Howard.
Deli of Course
Come in and enjoy!
NexDine
Email unit299alexionboston@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!