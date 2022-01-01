Go
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar image
Seafood

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

2912 Reviews

$$

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News, VA 23601

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Harpoon's$32.00
Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies
1/2lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp$13.00
1/2 lb of our house seasoned & steamed shrimp
Bowl She Crab Soup$12.00
A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat
Flounder Dinner$17.00
Broiled, blackened or fried
Larry's Crab Dip$16.00
Served with Old Bay dusted chips & pita
Mahi Tacos$14.00
Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50
Hushpuppies$3.00
Shrimp Dinner$18.00
Seasoned & broiled, blackened or fried
Fried Wings$14.00
Marinated, fried & tossed in honey BBQ or buffalo
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Always made fresh daily. Blackened, broiled or fried
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Website

Location

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News VA 23601

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Saté

No reviews yet

The Roaming New American Kitchen with Southern & Asian Influence

Al Fresco Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Seafood Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinny's Pizza and Pasta

No reviews yet

We are currently only operating at the drive-thru!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

orange star4.2 • 2912 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston