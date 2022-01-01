Go
Toast

Harpoon Willy's

This Place Is Special !

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2655 River Rd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Clams$18.00
Dozen Medium Necks Roasted with Drawn Butter & Lemon
Cabo Shrimp Salad$19.00
Blackened shrimp over arugula with black beans, pineapple, avocado, jalapenos, tomato, cucumber, fried tortillas & cilantro vinaigrette
New York Strip$39.00
Choose your preparation style!
Shrimp Cocktail$19.00
Half Dozen Boiled with Lemon, Bay Leaves, Sea Salt, & Peppercorns
Side Sweet Fries$4.00
Filet Mignon$41.00
Choose your preparation style!
Ahi Tuna Club$18.00
Seared Tuna on Wheat Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Wasabi Mayo
Sierra Mist$3.50
Chicken Milanese$27.00
Thin Sliced Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shaved Parmesan, & Lemon Olive Oil
Side Garlic Mash$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2655 River Rd

Manasquan NJ

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rellas Italian Tavern

No reviews yet

Tuscan Italian Tavern featuring classic Italian fare along with tavern standards using the finest meats and seafood. The bar offers hand crafted cocktails, fine wine and a large assortment of craft beers.

NJ Poké

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Via Veneto Manasquan

No reviews yet

Italian comfort food

The Shore House Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

#ShoreHouseParty

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston