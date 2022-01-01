Go
Harried & Hungry

Open today 7:00 AM - 2:45 PM

No reviews yet

515 S Michigan Street

Seattle, WA 98108

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chips$1.18
Tim's Cascade Chips
Cobb (Gluten Free)$12.39
Grilled Chicken, House Bacon, Tomato, Soft Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Avocado on Romaine with House Bleu Cheese Dressing
Special Sandwich$10.75
Specialty SANDWICH: The Big Chicago-
House made pastrami, Beecher cheese curds, Chicago style relish with creamy house made dijon aioli on essential bakery baguette.
Old Smokey$11.79
Slow Smoked Brisket, House Chimichurri, Confit Onion, Melted Swiss & Romaine on Toasted Sourdough
Olympic$11.49
Oven Roasted Chicken, Confit Onions, Shaved Cucumber, Melted Fontina & Arugula with House Mustard on Toasted Baguette
Salad/Sandwich Combo$11.80
Chicken Caesar$10.62
Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons & Fresh Lemon on Romaine with House Caesar Dressing
BLT$10.60
House Made Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Romaine with House Rosemary Aioli on Toasted Wheat
Bleu Buffalo$11.79
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Fermented Chili Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Celeriac Slaw on Toasted Baguette
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.36
Classic Chocolate Chip
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm

Location

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle WA 98108

Directions

