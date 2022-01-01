Harrisburg restaurants you'll love
More about Morello's Restaurant and Catering
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Morello's Restaurant and Catering
217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Strawberry Orange Salad
|$10.49
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, topped with strawberries, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, feta cheese and served with Morello’s sweet vinaigrette. Delicious!
|Catfish Dinner
|$13.99
Two catfish fillets hand breaded, grilled, or blackened with Morello’s special seasoning blend.
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce with red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, ham, egg, black olives, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing.