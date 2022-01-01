Harrisburg restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More
4455 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Choose 2 Combo
|$9.05
Choose any 2 of the Following
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap Soup | Side Salad | Pasta Salad | Fresh Fruit
|The Boss Salad
|$10.50
You're the boss with this salad. Create your own with unlimited toppings.
|Simply The Best Combo
|$11.45
Any Full Sandwich or Wrap. Any Side of Soup | Pasta | Fruit | Side Dish & Any Bag of Chips
Your Place Restaurant
2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
|Mini House Salad
|$4.50
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on side
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
District Bar & Lounge
1014 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$11.00
|Jerk Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.00
The Millworks
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Chicken
|$15.00
buttermilk marinated local free-range chicken, half sour pickles, local lettuce, organic tomato, onion and basil garlic aioli, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
|Cauliflower Buffalo "Wings"
|$12.00
house fermented hot sauce, crumbled blue cheese, micro cilantro
|Brisket Pierogies
|$12.00
smoked brisket ends, caramelized onions, raw milk cheddar, brown butter, crispy fried onions, house crème fraiche, sour cream dough
Quechua's Restaurant
421 Friendship Rd, Swatara
|Popular items
|Combinado (Arroz Con Leche Y Mazamorra)
|$3.50
Rice Pudding & Purple Corn Pudding.
|1/2 Pollo - 1/2 Chicken
|$12.00
|Chaufa De Mariscos
|$16.99
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
209 N Second Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Trio
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.50
|9 WINGS
|$10.50
|12 WINGS
|$14.00
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$13.49
|Caesar Salad
|$6.50
|Shrimp Basket and Fries
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|16" Margherita Pizza
|$16.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled
with extra-virgin olive oil
|Baked Meatballs
|$7.00
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & parmesan cheese with house made Wild Tomato sauce.
|10" Grandma Pizza
|$14.00
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make.
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 22
6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Fish And Chips
|$15.00
|ITIALIAN GRINDER
|$11.00
|The House Burger
|$12.00
Appalachian Brewing Company
50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG
|Popular items
|Handmade Tater Tots
|$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
|Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$13.00
|Brew Wings
|$16.00
PIZZA
Knead Slice Shop
937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Baby Badger Slice
|$3.50
pepperoni slice topped with hot honey
|Small Garlic Knots
|$3.50
four hand-knotted dough, tossed in garlic-butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of tomato sauce
|Rocket Man Salad
|$12.00
arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh cheese curds, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
Ward of Health
1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup
|$10.00
made with Mineral Broth and seasoned with Himalayan Pink Salt and fresh herbs.
|Street Tacos
|$7.00
Walnut mushroom meat seasoned with house-made sofrito, shredded romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, drizzled plant based cheese sauce and cashew queso on a flour or gluten-free corn tortilla.
|Blacker the Berry Smoothie
|$10.00
A blend of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. Topped with a coconut non-dairy whipped cream, hemp hearts and dehydrated strawberries.
PIZZA
Knead Market
1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Red Pie
|$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
|Spicy Kahuna
|$14.50
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños
|Honey Badger
|$14.00
tomato sauce topped with spicy soppressata, shredded mozzarella and hot honey (spicy and sweet)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown
1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
Loft 21 - PA
606 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Grilled Salmon
|$22.00
|Firehouse Grilled Chicken and Shrimp
|$18.00
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$12.00
Capitol Burgerz
1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
Comida De Fuego LLC
4386 North 6th Street, Harrisburg
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Colonial Park
10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park
Gilligan's Bar & Grill-Eisenhower Blvd
987 Eisenhower Blvd, Swatara
Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown
5948 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg