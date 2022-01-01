Harrisburg restaurants you'll love

Harrisburg restaurants
Toast
  Harrisburg

Must-try Harrisburg restaurants

Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

4455 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Choose 2 Combo$9.05
Choose any 2 of the Following
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap Soup | Side Salad | Pasta Salad | Fresh Fruit
The Boss Salad$10.50
You're the boss with this salad. Create your own with unlimited toppings.
Simply The Best Combo$11.45
Any Full Sandwich or Wrap. Any Side of Soup | Pasta | Fruit | Side Dish & Any Bag of Chips
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Stromboli$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
Mini House Salad$4.50
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on side
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
District Bar & Lounge image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

District Bar & Lounge

1014 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$11.00
Jerk Chicken Salad Wrap$9.00
The Millworks image

 

The Millworks

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Fried Chicken$15.00
buttermilk marinated local free-range chicken, half sour pickles, local lettuce, organic tomato, onion and basil garlic aioli, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
Cauliflower Buffalo "Wings"$12.00
house fermented hot sauce, crumbled blue cheese, micro cilantro
Brisket Pierogies$12.00
smoked brisket ends, caramelized onions, raw milk cheddar, brown butter, crispy fried onions, house crème fraiche, sour cream dough
Quechua's Restaurant image

 

Quechua's Restaurant

421 Friendship Rd, Swatara

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Combinado (Arroz Con Leche Y Mazamorra)$3.50
Rice Pudding & Purple Corn Pudding.
1/2 Pollo - 1/2 Chicken$12.00
Chaufa De Mariscos$16.99
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

209 N Second Street, Harrisburg

Avg 3.6 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Trio$9.99
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

4425 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$11.50
9 WINGS$10.50
12 WINGS$14.00
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Pizza$13.49
Caesar Salad$6.50
Shrimp Basket and Fries$9.00
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering

4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Margherita Pizza$16.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil,
house-made Wild Tomato sauce, drizzled
with extra-virgin olive oil
Baked Meatballs$7.00
Fresh made meatballs, provolone & parmesan cheese with house made Wild Tomato sauce.
10" Grandma Pizza$14.00
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make.
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish And Chips$15.00
ITIALIAN GRINDER$11.00
The House Burger$12.00
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company

50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
Brew Wings$16.00
Knead Slice Shop image

PIZZA

Knead Slice Shop

937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baby Badger Slice$3.50
pepperoni slice topped with hot honey
Small Garlic Knots$3.50
four hand-knotted dough, tossed in garlic-butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of tomato sauce
Rocket Man Salad$12.00
arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh cheese curds, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
Ward of Health image

 

Ward of Health

1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Collard Green, Chickpea and Quinoa Soup$10.00
made with Mineral Broth and seasoned with Himalayan Pink Salt and fresh herbs.
Street Tacos$7.00
Walnut mushroom meat seasoned with house-made sofrito, shredded romaine lettuce, plum tomatoes, mango salsa, guacamole, drizzled plant based cheese sauce and cashew queso on a flour or gluten-free corn tortilla.
Blacker the Berry Smoothie$10.00
A blend of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. Topped with a coconut non-dairy whipped cream, hemp hearts and dehydrated strawberries.
Knead Market image

PIZZA

Knead Market

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Red Pie$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
Spicy Kahuna$14.50
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños
Honey Badger$14.00
tomato sauce topped with spicy soppressata, shredded mozzarella and hot honey (spicy and sweet)
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar image

 

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar

1233 N 3rd street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.7 (962 reviews)
Takeout
Lovedrafts Canteen image

 

Lovedrafts Canteen

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Loft 21 - PA

606 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Salmon$22.00
Firehouse Grilled Chicken and Shrimp$18.00
Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Main pic

 

Capitol Burgerz

1233 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Comida De Fuego LLC image

 

Comida De Fuego LLC

4386 North 6th Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Colonial Park

10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill-Eisenhower Blvd

987 Eisenhower Blvd, Swatara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown

5948 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
