Harrisburg American restaurants you'll love

Your Place Restaurant
Your Place Restaurant
2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
|Mini House Salad
|$4.50
Fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, broccoli, black olives, mozzarella cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing on side
|Large Stromboli
|$16.00
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
The Millworks
The Millworks
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|House Cheeseburger
|$15.00
local grass-fed prime beef burger, smoked onion jam, roasted garlic aioli, lykens valley smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, half sour pickles, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
|Millworks Stout Gravy Fries
|$13.00
house cut french fries, caramelized onion, millworks imperial stout gravy, lykens valley raw milk cheeses
|Brisket Pierogies
|$12.00
smoked brisket ends, caramelized onions, raw milk cheddar, brown butter, crispy fried onions, house crème fraiche, sour cream dough
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|BONELESS 1/2 LB.
|$10.00
|18 WINGS
|$21.00
|CHEESEBURGER
|$11.50
Grill 22
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 22
6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|The House Burger
|$12.00
|20 BONELESS WINGS
|$17.00
|20 Wings bone in
|$32.00