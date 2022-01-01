Harrisburg burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Harrisburg

BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

209 N Second Street, Harrisburg

Avg 3.6 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Onion Rings$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about BurgerIM
Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The House Burger$12.00
20 BONELESS WINGS$17.00
20 Wings bone in$32.00
More about Grill 22
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.7 (962 reviews)
Takeout
More about JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
Lovedrafts Canteen image

 

Lovedrafts Canteen

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Lovedrafts Canteen

