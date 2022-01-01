Harrisburg pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Harrisburg

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering

4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Grandma Pizza$14.00
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make.
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
Cheesy Bread$6.00
Sliced-fresh house-made bread, baked with garlic butter, topped with tomato, mozzarella & fresh basil.
Flame Fired Fries$5.00
Fresh hand cut fries, sizzling hot from the oven & dusted with Parmesan cheese & garlic butter.
Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The House Burger$12.00
20 BONELESS WINGS$17.00
20 Wings bone in$32.00
Knead Slice Shop image

PIZZA

Knead Slice Shop

937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rocket Man Salad$12.00
arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh cheese curds, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
Baby Badger Slice$3.50
pepperoni slice topped with hot honey
Small Garlic Knots$3.50
four hand-knotted dough, tossed in garlic-butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of tomato sauce
Knead Market image

PIZZA

Knead Market

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Kahuna$14.50
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños
White Pie$10.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella
Red Pie$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Pies

Nachos

Garlic Knots

Pierogies

