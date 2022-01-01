Harrisburg pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Harrisburg
More about The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|10" Grandma Pizza
|$14.00
Old Sicilian recipe, stretched into an oiled pan just like Grandma use to make.
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh herbs,house-made Wild Tomato sauce & a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil ~ mangia!
|Cheesy Bread
|$6.00
Sliced-fresh house-made bread, baked with garlic butter, topped with tomato, mozzarella & fresh basil.
|Flame Fired Fries
|$5.00
Fresh hand cut fries, sizzling hot from the oven & dusted with Parmesan cheese & garlic butter.
More about Grill 22
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 22
6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|The House Burger
|$12.00
|20 BONELESS WINGS
|$17.00
|20 Wings bone in
|$32.00
More about Knead Slice Shop
PIZZA
Knead Slice Shop
937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Rocket Man Salad
|$12.00
arugula, candied walnuts, grana padano, Caputo Brothers fresh cheese curds, rosemary-garlic croutons, and lemon vinaigrette
|Baby Badger Slice
|$3.50
pepperoni slice topped with hot honey
|Small Garlic Knots
|$3.50
four hand-knotted dough, tossed in garlic-butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and served with a side of tomato sauce
More about Knead Market
PIZZA
Knead Market
1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Spicy Kahuna
|$14.50
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, topped with bacon, pineapple, and jalapeños
|White Pie
|$10.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella
|Red Pie
|$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella