Baked ziti in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve baked ziti

Moez Pizzeria & Catering

4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

Baked Ziti$13.49
Bellia's Pizza

2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

Baked Ziti$14.89
Tossed with tomato sauce & Ricotta, then topped with Mozzarella & baked
