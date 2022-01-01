Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

4455 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.95
More about Simply Turkey & More
Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
More about Grill 22
Ward of Health image

 

Ward of Health

1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lion's Mane Fried "Chicken" Sandwich$15.00
Try our famous fried Lion's Mane Mushrooms sliced sandwich style, laid over a combo of Romaine lettuce, tomatoes and our plant-based Cheese sauces served on a whole-grain bun from Dave’s Killer Bread.
More about Ward of Health
Item pic

 

Original Hot dog Factory

317 Market St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Factory Chicken Sandwich$9.24
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONION SAUCE AND MAYO BACON $1.50 CHEESE $1.00
More about Original Hot dog Factory

