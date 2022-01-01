Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve chili

Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$5.00
More about Grill 22
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

3350 Paxton Street, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (1185 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Chicken Fried Steaks

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Nachos

Stromboli

Sweet Potato Fries

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston