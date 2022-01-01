Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More

4455 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Simply Turkey & More
Knead Slice Shop image

PIZZA

Knead Slice Shop

937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Barrier - Kickin' Knowledge - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Milkshake IPA$5.50
More about Knead Slice Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Stromboli

Cake

Pretzels

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Shrimp Basket

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston