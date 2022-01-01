Crispy chicken in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about The Millworks
The Millworks
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
|Crispy Fried Chicken
|$16.00
buttermilk marinated local free-range chicken, half sour pickles, local lettuce, organic tomato, onion and basil garlic aioli, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
209 N Second Street, Harrisburg
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$9.50