Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken wraps in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Amico's Pizza

7446 Derry Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.25
Crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.
More about Amico's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Moez Pizzeria & Catering

4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.49
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce and ranch. Your choice of fries or side salad.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.49
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard. Side of fries or side salad!
More about Moez Pizzeria & Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Burritos

Fried Pickles

French Fries

Cheesecake

Shrimp Basket

Turkey Bacon

Greek Salad

Turkey Salad

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (20 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (13 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (135 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (791 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1300 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (228 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston