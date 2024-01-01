Crispy chicken wraps in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
Amico's Pizza
7446 Derry Street, Harrisburg
|CRISPY Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.25
Crispy chicken, romaine, parmesan cheese & caesar dressing.
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, hot sauce and ranch. Your choice of fries or side salad.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and honey mustard. Side of fries or side salad!