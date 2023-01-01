Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
French Onion Soup
Harrisburg restaurants that serve french onion soup
The Millworks - 340 Verbeke St
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$11.00
French Onion Soup
$11.00
More about The Millworks - 340 Verbeke St
Copper Pub and Grill - 580 N Mountain Rd
580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$6.00
More about Copper Pub and Grill - 580 N Mountain Rd
