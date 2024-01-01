Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Amico's Pizza

7446 Derry Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
Our tossed salad with crispy chicken & buffalo sauce.
Moez Pizzeria & Catering

4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.
Crispy Chicken Caeser Salad$10.99
Our caesar salad topped with crispy chicken.
Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Our house salad topped with spicy crispy chicken.
