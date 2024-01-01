Fried chicken salad in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
Amico's Pizza
7446 Derry Street, Harrisburg
|CRISPY Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Our tossed salad with crispy chicken & buffalo sauce.
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.
|Crispy Chicken Caeser Salad
|$10.99
Our caesar salad topped with crispy chicken.
|Buffalo Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Our house salad topped with spicy crispy chicken.