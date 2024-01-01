Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
Garlic Bread
Harrisburg restaurants that serve garlic bread
Bellia's Pizza
2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.89
Garlic Bread Stix
$8.09
12 sticks. Includes side of tomato & garlic sauce
More about Bellia's Pizza
Pastorante - 1012 N 3rd St
1012 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$3.50
3 slices
More about Pastorante - 1012 N 3rd St
