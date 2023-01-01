Grilled chicken sandwiches in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Herb Brioche, Tomato Jam, Pesto, Burrata, Balsamic Glaze
Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg
469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.50
Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll, house chips