Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Jalapeno poppers in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Harrisburg restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 N Front St, Harrisburg
Avg 4
(1205 reviews)
JALAPENO POPPERS
$7.50
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Poppers
$7.99
More about Moez Pizzeria & Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg
Quesadillas
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Tenders
Cheesecake
Cookies
Pies
Tacos
Greek Salad
More near Harrisburg to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(90 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(579 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(235 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston