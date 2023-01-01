Harrisburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Harrisburg restaurants
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
4455 N Front St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Cajun Crunch
|$9.95
Our already popular blackened chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, tricolor tortilla strips (got crunch?), lettuce, flavor popping 3 bean salad, finished with our cherry pepper ranch dressing.
|Simply The Best Combo
|$12.50
Any Full Sandwich or Wrap. Any Side of Soup | Pasta | Fruit | Side Dish & Any Bag of Chips
|Choose 2 Combo
|$9.95
Choose any 2 of the Following
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap Soup | Side Salad | Pasta Salad | Fresh Fruit
The Millworks - 340 Verbeke St
340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Smoked Barbecue Pulled Pork Sand
|$16.00
house smoked free-range pork, mustard seed bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
|Millworks Stout Gravy Fries
|$14.00
house cut french fries, caramelized onion, millworks imperial stout gravy, lykens valley raw milk cheeses
|Deviled Eggs
|$9.00
local pastured eggs, shaved red onion, house smoked paprika, candied millworks bacon, fresh tarragon, pickled mustard seed
Copper Pub and Grill - 580 N Mountain Rd
580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|BBQ Smoke Burger
|$18.00
Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with hand shredded pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a small slaw on the side
|Spicy Burger
|$17.00
Not for the faint of heart! Our 1/2 lb angus beef burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, southwest sauce, and a side of our famous habanero pepper relish. Comes with your choice of side
|Tenderloin Sandwich
|$20.00
Hand cut 4 oz filet cooked to your preference and topped with deep fried onion straws, and horseradish aioli served on a brioche bun. Ask your server about additional toppings
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
4425 North Front Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|FREEDOM FRIES
|$6.50
|12 WINGS
|$14.00
|BORO FRIES
|$8.50
Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Greystone Burger
|$16.00
Cooper Sharp American, L&T, Special Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles
|Shrimp Fra Diavolo
|$18.00
Spicy Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Focaccia
|Certified Angus 8oz Filet
|$48.00
Served With Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Marsala Mushroom & Salsa
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Chef Salad
|$10.99
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.
|Cheese Steak Wrap
|$10.49
Tender steak with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. With a side of fries or side salad!
Home 231 - 231 North Street
231 North Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Turkey Ciabatta
|$15.00
|Brussels Sprouts Caesar
|$12.00
|Maryland Crabcakes
|$40.00
Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg
469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|THE LBC BURGER
|$14.00
1/2 lb. of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-cut fries
|LBC ORIGINAL
|$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, red sauce, aged mozzarella
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.00
romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved parmigiano, housemade caesar dressing
Burger Yum
400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Yum
|$8.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with hot seasoning, pickles and slaw
|Burger Yum Double Cheeseburger
|$8.95
Double cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and Yum Sauce
|Beyond Burger Yum (Plant Based)
|$9.99
Topped with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Yum Sauce
Hookers Seafood Joint
405 Walnut Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|(3pc.) Whiting Box w/Fries
|$12.50
(3) Whiting fish filets battered with our signature recipe and fried to perfection with fries
|(3pc.) Whiting
|$10.00
(3) Whiting fish filets battered with our signature recipe and fried to perfection
|Gouda Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
*THESE ARE NOT your typical bland and boring grits!! Creamy, cheesy and perfectly seasoned from the first spoon full to the last scrape....served in a 12oz. bowl.
Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg
50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG
|Popular items
|Brew Wings
|$16.00
Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.
|Cali Club Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
|Thai Peanut Bowl
|$15.00
Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
316 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Tortas
|$11.00
Mexican sandwich w/ meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper & salsa.
|Bowls
|$11.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & sour cream. Served in a bowl.
|Tacos
|$3.50
CORN TORTILLA W/ MEAT, CILANTRO & ONION. JALAPEÑO PEPPER, LIME & SALSA ON THE SIDE. PRICE IS PER 1 TACO.
My Taste of India
7800 linglestown road, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|Aloo Gobi
|$13.00
Potatoes, cauliflower and spices in onion tomato sauce
|Papad
|$0.25
Round roasted spiced thin lentil cracker
|Mix Vegetable Pakoras
|$10.00
Crispy mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea batter
Bellia's Pizza
2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
|Popular items
|6 Chicken Wings
|$8.99
Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing
|MD Philly Steak Boli
|$15.69
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
|SM Original Boli
|$11.69
Ham, salami, sauce & cheese
Your Place Restaurant Harrisburg
2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg
Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom on 3rd
925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM - PA003 - Harrisburg PA
209 N Second Street, Harrisburg
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar - 1233 N 3rd street
1233 N 3rd street, Harrisburg
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd
987 Eisenhower Blvd, Swatara
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park
10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park
Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown - 5948 Linglestown Rd
5948 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg
