Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Harrisburg restaurants you'll love

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Harrisburg

Must-try Harrisburg restaurants

Simply Turkey & More image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Simply Turkey & More - Front Street

4455 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.8 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cajun Crunch$9.95
Our already popular blackened chicken breast, shredded cheddar cheese, tricolor tortilla strips (got crunch?), lettuce, flavor popping 3 bean salad, finished with our cherry pepper ranch dressing.
Simply The Best Combo$12.50
Any Full Sandwich or Wrap. Any Side of Soup | Pasta | Fruit | Side Dish & Any Bag of Chips
Choose 2 Combo$9.95
Choose any 2 of the Following
1/2 Sandwich or Wrap Soup | Side Salad | Pasta Salad | Fresh Fruit
More about Simply Turkey & More - Front Street
The Millworks image

 

The Millworks - 340 Verbeke St

340 Verbeke St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Barbecue Pulled Pork Sand$16.00
house smoked free-range pork, mustard seed bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, served on a local brioche bun with house made bean slaw
Millworks Stout Gravy Fries$14.00
house cut french fries, caramelized onion, millworks imperial stout gravy, lykens valley raw milk cheeses
Deviled Eggs$9.00
local pastured eggs, shaved red onion, house smoked paprika, candied millworks bacon, fresh tarragon, pickled mustard seed
More about The Millworks - 340 Verbeke St
Banner pic

 

Copper Pub and Grill - 580 N Mountain Rd

580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Smoke Burger$18.00
Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with hand shredded pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a small slaw on the side
Spicy Burger$17.00
Not for the faint of heart! Our 1/2 lb angus beef burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, southwest sauce, and a side of our famous habanero pepper relish. Comes with your choice of side
Tenderloin Sandwich$20.00
Hand cut 4 oz filet cooked to your preference and topped with deep fried onion straws, and horseradish aioli served on a brioche bun. Ask your server about additional toppings
More about Copper Pub and Grill - 580 N Mountain Rd
Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

4425 North Front Street, Harrisburg

Avg 4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FREEDOM FRIES$6.50
12 WINGS$14.00
BORO FRIES$8.50
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
Banner pic

 

Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road

2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greystone Burger$16.00
Cooper Sharp American, L&T, Special Sauce, Bread & Butter Pickles
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.00
Spicy Tomato, Fresh Herbs, Focaccia
Certified Angus 8oz Filet$48.00
Served With Roasted Potatoes, Asparagus, Marsala Mushroom & Salsa
More about Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
Consumer pic

 

Moez Pizzeria & Catering

4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chef Salad$10.99
Our house salad topped with turkey, ham and provolone cheese.
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Our house salad topped with crispy chicken.
Cheese Steak Wrap$10.49
Tender steak with lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise. With a side of fries or side salad!
More about Moez Pizzeria & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Home 231 - 231 North Street

231 North Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Ciabatta$15.00
Brussels Sprouts Caesar$12.00
Maryland Crabcakes$40.00
More about Home 231 - 231 North Street
Consumer pic

 

Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg

469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE LBC BURGER$14.00
1/2 lb. of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & house-cut fries
LBC ORIGINAL$15.00
pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, red sauce, aged mozzarella
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
romaine, focaccia croutons, shaved parmigiano, housemade caesar dressing
More about Lancaster Brewing Co. Harrisburg
Consumer pic

 

Burger Yum

400 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Yum$8.99
Crispy chicken breast topped with hot seasoning, pickles and slaw
Burger Yum Double Cheeseburger$8.95
Double cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tomato and Yum Sauce
Beyond Burger Yum (Plant Based)$9.99
Topped with yellow American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Yum Sauce
More about Burger Yum
Consumer pic

 

Hookers Seafood Joint

405 Walnut Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
(3pc.) Whiting Box w/Fries$12.50
(3) Whiting fish filets battered with our signature recipe and fried to perfection with fries
(3pc.) Whiting$10.00
(3) Whiting fish filets battered with our signature recipe and fried to perfection
Gouda Cheesy Grits$5.00
*THESE ARE NOT your typical bland and boring grits!! Creamy, cheesy and perfectly seasoned from the first spoon full to the last scrape....served in a 12oz. bowl.
More about Hookers Seafood Joint
Appalachian Brewing Company image

 

Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg

50 N CAMERON STREET, HARRISBURG

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brew Wings$16.00
Large and crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature house sauces.
Cali Club Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted cheddar jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Thai Peanut Bowl$15.00
Marinated chicken in a spicy ABC Ginger Beer Thai peanut sauce with black beans, sauteed peppers and onions. Served over a vegetable power blend and brown rice.
More about Appalachian Brewing Company Harrisburg
Consumer pic

 

Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine

316 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tortas$11.00
Mexican sandwich w/ meat, mayo, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, jalapeño pepper & salsa.
Bowls$11.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese & sour cream. Served in a bowl.
Tacos$3.50
CORN TORTILLA W/ MEAT, CILANTRO & ONION. JALAPEÑO PEPPER, LIME & SALSA ON THE SIDE. PRICE IS PER 1 TACO.
More about Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

My Taste of India

7800 linglestown road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Aloo Gobi$13.00
Potatoes, cauliflower and spices in onion tomato sauce
Papad$0.25
Round roasted spiced thin lentil cracker
Mix Vegetable Pakoras$10.00
Crispy mixed vegetables dipped in chickpea batter
More about My Taste of India
Consumer pic

 

Bellia's Pizza

2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
6 Chicken Wings$8.99
Choose from hot, mild, BBQ, volcano, garlic Parmesan, honey BBQ, old bay, or sweet chili. Served with celery & 1 dressing
MD Philly Steak Boli$15.69
Chopped steak, fried onions, sauce & cheese
SM Original Boli$11.69
Ham, salami, sauce & cheese
More about Bellia's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Cork & Fork - 200 State St

200 State St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cork & Fork - 200 State St
Comida De Fuego LLC image

 

Comida De Fuego

4386 North 6th Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Comida De Fuego
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant Harrisburg

2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Your Place Restaurant Harrisburg
District Bar & Lounge image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

District Bar & Lounge

1014 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about District Bar & Lounge
Consumer pic

 

Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom on 3rd

925 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Zeroday Brewing Company Taproom on 3rd
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM - PA003 - Harrisburg PA

209 N Second Street, Harrisburg

Avg 3.6 (47 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM - PA003 - Harrisburg PA
Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar image

 

Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar - 1233 N 3rd street

1233 N 3rd street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Honeybush Raw Smoothie Bar - 1233 N 3rd street
Banner pic

 

Beer'd Goat Brewing Co.

8001 Union Station Boulevard, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Beer'd Goat Brewing Co.
JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.7 (962 reviews)
Takeout
More about JB Lovedraft's Micro Pub
Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
Lovedrafts Canteen image

 

The Agency

225 N 2nd St, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Agency
Main pic

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd

987 Eisenhower Blvd, Swatara

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G1 - Eisenhower Blvd
Main pic

 

Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park

10 North Houcks Road, Colonial Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Gilligan's Bar & Grill - G2 - Colonial Park
Main pic

 

Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown - 5948 Linglestown Rd

5948 Linglestown Rd, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Black Rock Brewing - Linglestown - 5948 Linglestown Rd
Two Brothers Pizza of Midtown image

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown

1426 N 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Delivery
More about Two Brother's Pizzeria of Midtown
Banner pic

 

Ward of Health - Broad Street Market

1233 North 3rd Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ward of Health - Broad Street Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Chef Salad

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (101 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (653 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1094 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston