Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boro Bar & Grill RiverView

4425 N Front St, Harrisburg

Avg 4 (1205 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.50
More about Boro Bar & Grill RiverView
Consumer pic

 

Moez Pizzeria & Catering

4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
More about Moez Pizzeria & Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Caesar Salad

Pies

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Chef Salad

Shrimp Basket

Nachos

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (567 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston