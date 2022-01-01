Pies in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve pies
More about Grill 22
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Grill 22
6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg
|SHEPARD'S PIE
|$16.00
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$7.00
More about Knead Slice Shop
PIZZA
Knead Slice Shop
937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg
|Classic Red Grandma Pie
|$20.00
square, pan-style pizza topped with garlicky tomato sauce and whole milk shredded mozzarella
|Margherita Pie
|$28.00
tomato sauce topped with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
|Fancy Pie - Asparagus and Lemon Mascarpone Grandma
|$32.00
local asparagus, with roasted garlic cream, shredded mozzarella, and topped with lemon mascarpone on a square, pan-style pizza
10% of sales will benefit the Dauphin County Bail Fund
More about Knead Market
PIZZA
Knead Market
1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg
|Fancy Pie - Asparagus & Lemon Mascarpone
|$16.00
local asparagus with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, and lemon mascarpone
10% of sales will go to support the Dauphin County Bail Fund
|White Pie
|$10.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella
|Red Pie
|$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella