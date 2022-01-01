Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve pies

Grill 22 image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Grill 22

6197 Allentown Blvd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.1 (449 reviews)
Takeout
SHEPARD'S PIE$16.00
Peanut Butter Pie$7.00
More about Grill 22
88ee391f-731a-41c8-8883-e6b75d06498b image

PIZZA

Knead Slice Shop

937 N. 3rd St, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Red Grandma Pie$20.00
square, pan-style pizza topped with garlicky tomato sauce and whole milk shredded mozzarella
Margherita Pie$28.00
tomato sauce topped with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
Fancy Pie - Asparagus and Lemon Mascarpone Grandma$32.00
local asparagus, with roasted garlic cream, shredded mozzarella, and topped with lemon mascarpone on a square, pan-style pizza
10% of sales will benefit the Dauphin County Bail Fund
More about Knead Slice Shop
White Pie image

PIZZA

Knead Market

1233 North 3rd Street Broad Street Market, Stone Bldg, Harrisburg

Avg 5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Fancy Pie - Asparagus & Lemon Mascarpone$16.00
local asparagus with Caputo Brothers fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic cream, and lemon mascarpone
10% of sales will go to support the Dauphin County Bail Fund
White Pie$10.00
roasted garlic cream topped with shredded mozzarella
Red Pie$10.00
tomato sauce with shredded mozzarella
More about Knead Market

