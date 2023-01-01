Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
Rice Pudding
Harrisburg restaurants that serve rice pudding
Hellenic Kouzina Greek Cafe-Mobile Kitchen
759 Girard Street, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Rice pudding
$3.49
More about Hellenic Kouzina Greek Cafe-Mobile Kitchen
Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
316 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$4.00
More about Masa Authentic Mexican Cuisine
