Stromboli in Harrisburg
Harrisburg restaurants that serve stromboli
The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg
|Sm Italian Stromboli
|$14.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
|Lg Italian Stromboli
|$18.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
Your Place Restaurant
2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg
|Mini Stromboli
|$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.