Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve stromboli

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • SUBS

The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering

4315 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg

Avg 4.6 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Italian Stromboli$14.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
Lg Italian Stromboli$18.00
Salami, pepperoni, capicola & tavern ham, mozzarella cheese, served with house-made Wild Tomato Sauce
More about The Wild Tomato Pizzeria & Catering
Your Place Restaurant image

 

Your Place Restaurant

2270 Kohn Rd,, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Mini Stromboli$9.50
Since 1972, our original recipe of deli meats, rich cheese and unique spices wrapped in fresh dough, baked golden brown and served with a side of our homemade marinara dipping sauce. NOTE: We cannot customize Stromboli fillings / toppings.
More about Your Place Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Tuna Salad

Spinach Salad

Chili

Pies

Shrimp Basket

Crispy Chicken

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston