Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Harrisburg

Go
Harrisburg restaurants
Toast

Harrisburg restaurants that serve taco pizza

Consumer pic

 

Amico's Pizza

7446 Derry Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LG Taco Pizza$17.80
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, sauce & mozzarella.
More about Amico's Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Bellia's Pizza

2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco pizza$22.99
More about Bellia's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg

Cheesecake

Sicilian Pizza

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad

Tuna Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Nuggets

Map

More near Harrisburg to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hershey

Avg 3.6 (12 restaurants)

Palmyra

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

York

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (130 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Lewistown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1239 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston