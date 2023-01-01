Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Harrisburg

Harrisburg restaurants
Harrisburg restaurants that serve tomato soup

Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road

2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Tomato Soup$7.00
Focaccia Croutons, Pesto, Shaved Grana
More about Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
Home 231 - 231 North Street

231 North Street, Harrisburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$7.00
More about Home 231 - 231 North Street

