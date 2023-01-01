Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato soup in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
Tomato Soup
Harrisburg restaurants that serve tomato soup
Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
2120 Colonial Road, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Creamy Tomato Soup
$7.00
Focaccia Croutons, Pesto, Shaved Grana
More about Greystone Public House - 2120 Colonial Road
Home 231 - 231 North Street
231 North Street, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$7.00
More about Home 231 - 231 North Street
