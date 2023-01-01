Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Turkey wraps in
Harrisburg
/
Harrisburg
/
Turkey Wraps
Harrisburg restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Moez Pizzeria & Catering
4083 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Turkey Club Wrap
$10.49
Lettuce, tomatoes, bacon and mayonnaise
More about Moez Pizzeria & Catering
Bellia's Pizza
2256 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg
No reviews yet
Turkey- Cheese Wrap
$6.99
Smoked turkey, Provolone & mayo
More about Bellia's Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Harrisburg
White Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Turkey Burgers
Crab Cake Sandwiches
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Cheesesteaks
More near Harrisburg to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lititz
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Hershey
Avg 3.6
(9 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Palmyra
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
York
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(95 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(26 restaurants)
Lewistown
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(601 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(221 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(174 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston