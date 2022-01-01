Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Country fried steaks in
Harrison
/
Harrison
/
Country Fried Steaks
Harrison restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Ranch House Restaurant
805 Hwy 62-65 N, Harrison
Avg 4.5
(250 reviews)
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
$10.99
Deep fried to a golden brown & smothered with country gravy, served with 2 eggs & fixins
More about Ranch House Restaurant
Jamie's Restaurant
1212 Hwy 62 65 N, Harrison
No reviews yet
Country Fried Steak
$16.99
More about Jamie's Restaurant
