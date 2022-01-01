Harrison restaurants you'll love

Harrison restaurants
Toast
  • Harrison

Harrison's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Indian
Must-try Harrison restaurants

Urban Tandoor image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Tandoor

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Butter Chicken$14.00
Flavorful Chicken cooked in a mild buttery tomato sauce
Samosa - 2 PCS$5.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a green pea & potato mixture then fried till crispy
Chicken 65 Biryani$16.00
Basmati rice layered with boneless spicy fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, & a selection of fresh spices
More about Urban Tandoor
Juicy! image

 

Juicy!

406 Bergen Street, Harrison

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Juicy!
Ding Food Market image

 

Ding Food Market

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ding Food Market
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Central

160 Central Avenue, East Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cafe Central
Map

Map

