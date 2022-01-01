Harrison restaurants you'll love
Urban Tandoor
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Butter Chicken
|$14.00
Flavorful Chicken cooked in a mild buttery tomato sauce
|Samosa - 2 PCS
|$5.00
Triangular turnovers filled with a green pea & potato mixture then fried till crispy
|Chicken 65 Biryani
|$16.00
Basmati rice layered with boneless spicy fried chicken marinated in ginger, lemon, & a selection of fresh spices
Ding Food Market
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
Cafe Central
160 Central Avenue, East Newark