Harrison restaurants you'll love

Harrison restaurants
  • Harrison

Must-try Harrison restaurants

Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ

310 Harrison Ave., Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Sandwich (w / wo Griled)$7.00
Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with Amul Butter and Amul Cheese.
(IH) Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Fresh Milk Sweets)$7.00
A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Fresh Milk Sweets, Choose any two.
Double Ka Meetha (Large)$11.00
Traditional Hyderabadi Wedding Sweet Made from Freshly Fried Bread, Soaked in a “Sheera” made with Saffron, Cardamom, and Ghee Roasted Nuts.
El Macho Taqueria & Restaurant

402 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CARNE AZADA MIXTA$32.00
Combo for two Grilled chicken,choriso,carne enchilada,grilled steak and shrimp
CARNITAS$8.00
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
GUACK N' CHIPS$11.00
Deep fried corn tortillas, home made guacamole
Tiam Tiam - 241 Harrison Ave

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Taiwanese Beef Ramen$16.50
Broth made from boiling beef bones, chicken feet, beef neck bones, and beef shank for 24 hours with our own aromatics and 13 spice/herb blend.
Comes with chewy ramen noodles, shanghai choy, sliced braised beef shank, pickled Mustard Greens, marinated eggs, and scallions
Traditional Hawaiian Poke w/ Yellowfin Tuna$17.50
Traditional Hawaiian Poke with cucumbers, Yellowfin Tuna, white onions, and masago (flying fish roe). Comes with rice.
Tuna is tossed to order with our housemade Poke Sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil, sambal, garlic, sriracha, and honey.
"Kimbap" Onigiri$4.50
Rice mixed with kimchi, sesame oil, & takuan.
Beef seasoned with soy sauce & sesame oil.
Tamago
"Imitation" Crab Salad
Juicy Platters - Harrison

406 Bergen Street, Harrison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Harrison Deli & Cafe - Harrison

243 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lena y Carbon (414 Bergen Street) - 414 Bergen Street

414 Bergen Street, Harrison

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sabor de mi pais - Harrison

317 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Platano Maduro$3.00
Fried Sweet Plantains
1/2 Chicharon De Serdo$6.00
Regular De Mangu$8.00
Cafe Central - 160 Central Avenue

160 Central Avenue, East Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lena Y Carbon - Harrison - 506 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard North

506 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard North, Harrison

No reviews yet
Vitality Bowls - Harrison, NJ

434 Bergen St, Harrison

No reviews yet
