Harrison restaurants you'll love

More about Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
310 Harrison Ave., Harrison
|Popular items
|Cheese Sandwich (w / wo Griled)
|$7.00
Another simple Classic, a delectable sandwich filled with Amul Butter and Amul Cheese.
|(IH) Mishtaan 2 Pc Sample (Fresh Milk Sweets)
|$7.00
A 2-Piece Sample Box of Our House-Made Fresh Milk Sweets, Choose any two.
|Double Ka Meetha (Large)
|$11.00
Traditional Hyderabadi Wedding Sweet Made from Freshly Fried Bread, Soaked in a “Sheera” made with Saffron, Cardamom, and Ghee Roasted Nuts.
More about El Macho Taqueria & Restaurant
El Macho Taqueria & Restaurant
402 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Popular items
|CARNE AZADA MIXTA
|$32.00
Combo for two Grilled chicken,choriso,carne enchilada,grilled steak and shrimp
|CARNITAS
|$8.00
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
|GUACK N' CHIPS
|$11.00
Deep fried corn tortillas, home made guacamole
More about Tiam Tiam - 241 Harrison Ave
Tiam Tiam - 241 Harrison Ave
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Popular items
|Taiwanese Beef Ramen
|$16.50
Broth made from boiling beef bones, chicken feet, beef neck bones, and beef shank for 24 hours with our own aromatics and 13 spice/herb blend.
Comes with chewy ramen noodles, shanghai choy, sliced braised beef shank, pickled Mustard Greens, marinated eggs, and scallions
|Traditional Hawaiian Poke w/ Yellowfin Tuna
|$17.50
Traditional Hawaiian Poke with cucumbers, Yellowfin Tuna, white onions, and masago (flying fish roe). Comes with rice.
Tuna is tossed to order with our housemade Poke Sauce (soy sauce, sesame oil, sambal, garlic, sriracha, and honey.
|"Kimbap" Onigiri
|$4.50
Rice mixed with kimchi, sesame oil, & takuan.
Beef seasoned with soy sauce & sesame oil.
Tamago
"Imitation" Crab Salad
More about Lena y Carbon (414 Bergen Street) - 414 Bergen Street
Lena y Carbon (414 Bergen Street) - 414 Bergen Street
414 Bergen Street, Harrison
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
More about Sabor de mi pais - Harrison
Sabor de mi pais - Harrison
317 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Popular items
|Platano Maduro
|$3.00
Fried Sweet Plantains
|1/2 Chicharon De Serdo
|$6.00
|Regular De Mangu
|$8.00
More about Cafe Central - 160 Central Avenue
Cafe Central - 160 Central Avenue
160 Central Avenue, East Newark
More about Lena Y Carbon - Harrison - 506 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard North
Lena Y Carbon - Harrison - 506 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard North
506 Frank E Rodgers Boulevard North, Harrison
More about Vitality Bowls - Harrison, NJ
Vitality Bowls - Harrison, NJ
434 Bergen St, Harrison