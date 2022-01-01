Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Harrison

Go
Harrison restaurants
Toast

Harrison restaurants that serve fried rice

Urban Tandoor image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Tandoor

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$11.00
Rice tossed with assorted vegetables in a blend of traditional sauces
Szechuan Fried Rice$12.00
Fresh Rice stir-fried with veggies in Schezwan Sauce
Szechuan Fried Rice$12.00
Fresh Rice stir-fried with veggies in Schezwan Sauce
More about Urban Tandoor
Ding Food Market image

 

Ding Food Market

241 Harrison Ave, Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice$13.00
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.
Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice$13.00
Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.
3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice$12.40
Our very own unique take on a classic dish.
Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.
More about Ding Food Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Harrison

Curry

Map

More near Harrison to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

East Rutherford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1622 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (487 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (555 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston