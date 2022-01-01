Fried rice in Harrison
Harrison restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Urban Tandoor
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Tandoor
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Fried Rice
|$11.00
Rice tossed with assorted vegetables in a blend of traditional sauces
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fresh Rice stir-fried with veggies in Schezwan Sauce
|Szechuan Fried Rice
|$12.00
Fresh Rice stir-fried with veggies in Schezwan Sauce
More about Ding Food Market
Ding Food Market
241 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|Japanese Salmon Fried Rice
|$13.00
Japanese Salmon Fried Rice with Garlic, Corn, Salmon, Butter, Soy Sauce, and Garnished with Kupie Mayo, Scallions, Sesame Seeds, and Bonito Flakes.
|Japanese Teriyaki Beef Fried Rice
|$13.00
Japanese Fried Rice with Teriyaki Sauce, Garlic, Corn, Broccoli, Butter, and Kupie Mayo. Garnished with Scallions and Sesame Seeds.
|3 Cup Basil Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.40
Our very own unique take on a classic dish.
Rice stir-fried with basil, broccoli, chicken thighs, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, mirin, & sesame oil.