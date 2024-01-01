Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Harrison

Harrison restaurants
Harrison restaurants that serve roti

Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ

310 Harrison Ave., Harrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rotis Fresh$2.00
In-house homemade Whole Wheat Rotis/ Phulkas. Made fresh every Morning & Evening
More about Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
FRENCH FRIES

Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON

Avg 4.6 (1198 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special$6.00
Two layers of whole wheat bread rolled together and pan fried using an old style artisanal method
Tandoori Roti$4.50
Flat wheat bread
Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special VEGAN$6.00
Two layers of whole wheat bread rolled together and pan fried using an old style artisanal method
More about Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ

