Roti in Harrison
Harrison restaurants that serve roti
Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
Mishtaan (Taste The Legacy)- Harrison, NJ
310 Harrison Ave., Harrison
|Rotis Fresh
|$2.00
In-house homemade Whole Wheat Rotis/ Phulkas. Made fresh every Morning & Evening
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
Urban Tandoor - Harrison NJ
206 Harrison Ave, HARRISON
|Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special
|$6.00
Two layers of whole wheat bread rolled together and pan fried using an old style artisanal method
|Tandoori Roti
|$4.50
Flat wheat bread
|Do Parath ki Roti - UT Special VEGAN
|$6.00
