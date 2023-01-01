Tacos in Harrison
El Macho Taqueria & Restaurant
402 Harrison Ave, Harrison
|BISTECK Taco
|$10.00
Clasic style vendor tacos served with cilantro and red onions
|Taco Encenada
|$11.25
Camaron O Pescado. Beer Batter Shrimp Or Fish, Served With Purple Cabbage And Jalapeno In Escabeche Style, Topped With Remulade Sauce, And Mango Habanero Sauce.
|Dirty Tacos
|$12.00
Four tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with guacamole and pico de gallo